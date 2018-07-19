App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 01:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China says it's clear who is right and wrong in trade row with US

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing in Beijing that China has made the utmost efforts to avoid an escalation of trade frictions.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's foreign ministry said today  flip-flopping by the United States on trade is well-recognized and it is clear who is right and who is wrong in an escalating trade row between the two countries.

tags #Current Affairs #US-China trade war #World News

