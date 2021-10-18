China says it tested hypersonic vehicle' not missile'

China tested a space vehicle in July, not a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile as reported by the Financial Times, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

Quoting five people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reported on Saturday that China had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew through space, circling the globe before cruising down toward its target, which it missed by about two dozen miles.. The paper said the feat had "caught U.S. intelligence by surprise".

The significance of a reusability test is that it can "provide a cheap and convenient method for humans to peacefully travel to and from space", Zhao said, adding that many companies had carried out similar tests.