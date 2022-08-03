 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China says it has not seen drills around Taiwan causing freedom of navigation issues

Reuters
Aug 03, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST

According to a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry, China has not noticed any problems with freedom of navigation as a result of its military exercises near Taiwan.

A spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that China has not seen its military drills around Taiwan causing freedom of navigation issues.

Tensions are high in the Taiwan strait after China announced targeted military operations in several areas around Taiwan following U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s arrival on the island for a visit late on Tuesday.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that Chinese military actions were legitimate and meant as a deterrent to Taiwan.

 

