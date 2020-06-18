App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 04:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China says it has no intention of interfering in US elections

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks when asked about Bolton's accusation, made in an excerpt from his book published by the New York Times.

Reuters

China said on Thursday it has no intention of interfering in the US elections, responding to US President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, who has said that Trump had sought Chinese President Xi Jinping's help to win re-election.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks when asked about Bolton's accusation, made in an excerpt from his book published by the New York Times.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #China #Donald Trump #United States #US election #World News #Xi Jinping

