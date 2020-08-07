China says it firmly opposes US orders against TikTok, WeChat

China will defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing.
Reuters
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 01:15 pm