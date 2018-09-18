App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 01:17 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China says has no choice but to retaliate against latest US tariffs

China says has no choice but to retaliate against latest US tariffs and hopes the United States would correct its behavior, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday in a statement, without specifying what actions it will take.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China has no choice but to retaliate against the latest US tariffs and hopes the United States would correct its behavior, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday in a statement, without specifying what actions it will take.

US President Donald Trump escalated the trade war with Beijing on Monday, imposing 10 percent tariffs on about $200 billion worth of imports, in a move one senior Chinese regulator said "poisoned" the atmosphere for negotiations.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 01:12 pm

tags #China #United States #World News

