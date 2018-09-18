China says has no choice but to retaliate against latest US tariffs and hopes the United States would correct its behavior, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday in a statement, without specifying what actions it will take.
China has no choice but to retaliate against the latest US tariffs and hopes the United States would correct its behavior, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday in a statement, without specifying what actions it will take.US President Donald Trump escalated the trade war with Beijing on Monday, imposing 10 percent tariffs on about $200 billion worth of imports, in a move one senior Chinese regulator said "poisoned" the atmosphere for negotiations.
