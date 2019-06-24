China says FedEx should offer a proper explanation on Huawei

FedEx had apologised saying it was an "operational error" after a report said on June 21 FedEx refused to ship the phone.
China's foreign ministry said on June 24 that FedEx Corp should offer a proper explanation, after the firm apologised for refusing to ship a Huawei Technologies phone sent from Britain to the United States.
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.FedEx had apologised saying it was an "operational error" after PC Magazine, an American computer magazine, said on June 21 FedEx refused to ship the phone.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 01:40 pm