Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 06:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China says faces greater risk of local virus infection caused by imported cases over winter

China's epidemic prevention and control work cannot be relaxed for a single moment, Li Bin warned.

Reuters

China is facing an increased risk of local transmission of the new coronavirus in the winter due to imported cases from abroad, said a senior official at the country's health authority.

In winter, there might be some sporadic cases in China, Li Bin, vice minister of the National Health Commission, said at a press conference.

China's epidemic prevention and control work cannot be relaxed for a single moment, Li warned.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 06:00 pm

