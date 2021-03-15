English
China says economy could rebound sharply in Q1 from year earlier

Liu Aihua also told reporters at a briefing that there are still imbalances in the economic recovery and that China needs to step up support for consumption.

Reuters
March 15, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST
Economy

China's economy could rebound sharply during the first quarter from a year earlier, a spokeswoman for the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Liu Aihua also told reporters at a briefing that there are still imbalances in the economic recovery and that China needs to step up support for consumption.
