App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 04:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China says does not allow firms to violate North Korea resolutions

China opposes other countries implementing unilateral sanctions, the ministry said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the country does not allow Chinese firms to engage in activities that violate United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea.

China opposes other countries implementing unilateral sanctions, the ministry said, responding to the United States imposing sanctions on a Russian port service agency and Chinese firms for aiding North Korean ships and selling alcohol and tobacco to North Korea.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 04:25 pm

tags #China #North Korea #World News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.