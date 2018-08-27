App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 09:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China says cracking down on transport sector after Didi murder

The killing of the 20-year-old passenger in the eastern city of Wenzhou is the second such incident since May, fuelling outrage on social media and denting the image of Didi, which is the world's largest ride-hailing firm by number of rides and is expanding globally.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Other parts of America | Most expensive city: Honolulu — Rs 902 (Image: Reuters)
Other parts of America | Most expensive city: Honolulu — Rs 902 (Image: Reuters)

China will crack down on dishonest and illegal conduct in the transportation sector, a government agency said on Monday, two days after police said a Didi Chuxing passenger was raped and murdered by her driver after which the firm halted its carpool service.

The killing of the 20-year-old passenger in the eastern city of Wenzhou is the second such incident since May, fuelling outrage on social media and denting the image of Didi, which is the world's largest ride-hailing firm by number of rides and is expanding globally.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said various government departments will push to improve overall governance of operators in the transport sector.

China's police and transport ministry said on Sunday Didi Chuxing had "unshirkable responsibility" for what happened to the passenger after she got into a Didi carpooling service vehicle on Friday.

related news

Didi said on Sunday that it would suspend its Hitch carpooling service from August 27 due to "disappointing mistakes" while the company re-evaluated the product's business model, and said it had removed two executives from their positions.

Police said a 27-year-old driver named Zhong was detained at about 4 a.m. on Saturday and confessed to raping and killing the passenger.

Didi said that the suspect had no prior criminal record, had provided authentic documentation and passed a facial recognition test before starting work. However, it also said there was a complaint made against the driver on Thursday by a passenger who alleged the driver took her to a remote place and followed her after she got out of the car.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 09:46 am

tags #Business #China #Didi Chuxing #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.