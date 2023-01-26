English
    China says Covid deaths down by nearly 80%

    A wave of virus cases has washed over the world's most populous nation since Beijing abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy last month.

    AFP
    January 26, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
    The number of daily Covid-19 deaths in China has fallen by nearly 80 percent since the start of the month, authorities have said, in a sign that the country's unprecedented infection surge may have started to abate.

    Beijing's figures are believed to only represent a fraction of the true toll, given China's narrow definition of a Covid death and official estimates that swathes of the population have been infected.

    The CDC last week said nearly 13,000 people had died from Covid-related illnesses between January 13 and 19, adding to a previous announcement that around 60,000 people had succumbed to the virus in hospitals in just over a month.