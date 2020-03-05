App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 04:37 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China says consumer sales steadying after coronavirus hit, trade still bring tough

The epidemic, which has killed more than 3,000 people and infected more than 80,000 in mainland China, has triggered a record contraction in the country's vast manufacturing sector, with firms slashing output and losing orders.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The coronavirus outbreak has hit global demand, but its impact on China's foreign trade is only temporary, the Commerce Ministry said on March 5, adding that authorities would roll out more targeted support measures to stabilise supply chains.

The epidemic, which has killed more than 3,000 people and infected more than 80,000 in mainland China, has triggered a record contraction in the country's vast manufacturing sector, with firms slashing output and losing orders.

The virus has limited employees' movements, caused blockages in international logistics and reduced global trade, especially of intermediate goods, said Li Xingqian, director of the foreign trade department at the commerce ministry in a media briefing.

Close

But sales in China's consumer market stabilised in late February as people gradually returned to work after efforts to curb the outbreak had succeeded in some places, Wang Bin, another commerce ministry official, said at the same briefing.

related news

On March 4, a United Nations agency said China's exports of vital parts and components for products ranging from automobiles to cellphones are estimated to have shrunk by an annualised 2% in February, costing other countries and their industries $50 billion.

Li added that exporters are facing great difficulties maintaining orders, securing market share and delivering on their contracts, but fluctuations in trade growth, triggered by a public health emergency, are still within a reasonable range.

Amid concerns that the spread of the virus in South Korea and Japan could mean a second wave of disruption at Chinese factories, Li said imports of electronic products and parts - for which China relies heavily on its neighbours - have so far maintained steady growth.

National imports and exports have shown positive momentum as businesses reopen, said Li.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 04:28 pm

tags #Business #China #coronavirus #Li Xingqian #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.