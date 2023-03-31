 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China rolls over $2 billion loan to Pakistan: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

Reuters
Mar 31, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

Locking in a rollover had been critical for Pakistan, where reserves have dipped to just four weeks' worth of imports and talks over an IMF bailout tranche of $1.1 billion have hit a stalemate.

Pakistan's finance minister, Ishaq Dar, said on Friday that China had rolled over a $2 billion loan that matured last week, providing relief during the South Asian nation's acute balance of payment crisis.

"I am happy to confirm that this had been rolled over on March 23," Dar told parliament, referring to the maturity date. He said all concerned documentation had been completed.

Neither the government in Beijing nor the Chinese central bank responded to requests for comment on the rollover.