you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 10:20 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing to lay off 15% staff this year: Source

During a morning meeting with Didi management, its CEO Cheng Wei said the company will spend 2019 focusing on its core mobility services and cut business units it considers not critical to its main ride-hailing business, the source added.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Beijing-based ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing will lay off 15 percent of its staff this year, or about 2,000 employees, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

It will continue to hire for safety technology, product engineering, and international expansion with the aim of maintaining its overall employee count, the source added.

A Didi spokeswoman declined to comment.
