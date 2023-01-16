 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi reopens to new users after $1.2 billion fine

Jan 16, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

It would take effective measures to ensure platform safety and data security, and safeguard national cyberspace security, Didi added in the statement.

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi accepted new users on Monday for the first time since 2021, after authorities fined the company for data security violations.

Didi was one of the highest-profile targets of a sweeping crackdown on China's tech sector launched in 2021, which wiped billions of dollars off the value of homegrown companies.

Some companies were targeted over monopolistic behaviour, and others -- such as Didi -- for cyber and national security concerns.

Didi was forced by regulators to pull its app from online stores and stop registering new users in July 2021, when investigators found its user data collection to be in "serious violation" of regulations.

The company was hit last year with a $1.2 billion fine, after China's cyberspace authority found "conclusive evidence" that Didi had committed violations including illegally storing drivers' ID information in unsecured formats and covertly analysing passenger details.

Didi on Monday said in a statement that it had "carried out comprehensive rectification" of its security issues.