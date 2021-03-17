Indians visiting China will now need to take Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

visa-3653492_1280

China has made it mandatory for foreign nationals from a number of countries, including India, to take a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine if they want to travel to the country.

This condition makes it impossible for Indian citizens to apply for a visa since no Chinese-made vaccine are available here.

In a notice dated March 15 on its website, the Chinese Embassy in India said it will begin processing visas for those who have taken a Chinese-made vaccine.

The statement said "starting from March 15, 2021, the Chinese Embassies and Consulates in India will provide the persons having taken Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine and holding the Certificates of Vaccination" with certain measures, and specified who can apply for a visa.

"Persons and their family members going to China to carry on their employment contracts, work resumption and other relevant activities are allowed to submit their visa applications through Chinese Visa Application Service Center (VFS) to Chinese Embassy or Consulates in India," the notice said.

Foreign nationals flying to China will be required to present the Electronic Health Declaration for boarding, the notice said.

The notice also said permitted certain family members of Chinese citizens, and those with valid APEC Business Travel Cards (ABTC) to apply for visas.

Chinese embassies in many countries have issued notices saying the country will open visa applications to select people who have taken a China-made jab, AFP reported.

Reuters reported on March 15 that China is simplifying its visa rules for foreign nationals who have taken a Chinese-made vaccine against COVID-19.

Vaccinated passengers travelling to China by air will still need to show negative tests as under current rules, the news agency reported.