you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China reports seven new coronavirus infections

Of the new cases, the northeastern province of Jilin, currently in a partial lockdown due to a flare-up in infections, reported two confirmed cases.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

China reported seven new confirmed coronavirus cases for May 17, up from five a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.

That takes the total number of new infections in Jilin to 33 since the first case of the current wave was reported on May 7.

That takes the total number of new infections in Jilin to 33 since the first case of the current wave was reported on May 7.

The financial hub of Shanghai reported one new locally transmitted case for May 17, its first since late March.

The other four new cases in the mainland involved infected travellers arriving in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia from overseas.

In mainland China, the total number of confirmed cases stood at 82,954 as of May 17, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.

China also reported 18 new asymptomatic cases on May 17, versus 12 the day before.

China does not include people who test positive but show no symptoms such as a fever in its tally of confirmed infections.

(Reporting by Emily Chow, Wang Jing and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill and Michael Perry)

First Published on May 18, 2020 09:55 am

