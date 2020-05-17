App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 09:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China reports five new coronavirus cases, down from eight a day earlier

Two of the five confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, while three are locally transmitted in northeastern Jilin Province.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Mainland China reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases for May 16, down from eight the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Sunday.

Two of the five confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, while three are locally transmitted in northeastern Jilin Province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus fell to 12 from 13, the NHC said.

Close
The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,947 and the death toll at 4,634.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

related news

First Published on May 17, 2020 08:16 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat near 11,000-mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat near 11,000-mark

In these uncertain times, invest through SIP, STP in equity MFs to build wealth: Swati Kulkarni

In these uncertain times, invest through SIP, STP in equity MFs to build wealth: Swati Kulkarni

Europe should temporarily ban Chinese takeovers - Germany's Weber

Europe should temporarily ban Chinese takeovers - Germany's Weber

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.