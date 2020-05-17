China reports five new coronavirus cases, down from eight a day earlier

Two of the five confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, while three are locally transmitted in northeastern Jilin Province.
Mainland China reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases for May 16, down from eight the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Sunday.
The number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus fell to 12 from 13, the NHC said.
The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,947 and the death toll at 4,634.
First Published on May 17, 2020 08:16 am