you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2020 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

China reports 28 virus deaths, rise in new cases outside epicentre

There were 25 new cases reported outside the central province, which remains under lockdown in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
China on Saturday reported 28 new deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,070. There were 99 fresh cases of infection, according to the National Health Commission, with a rise in new cases outside the virus epicentre of Hubei province for a third consecutive day.

New infections reported from Hubei have been on a downward trend for several weeks and at 74, the number of new cases is the lowest since quarantine measures were placed on the province in late January.

Close

But health officials also reported 24 confirmed imported cases -- fuelling fears in China that infections could swell again as people get infected overseas.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide surged past 100,000 on Friday, as a wave of countries reported their first cases.

First Published on Mar 7, 2020 08:06 am

tags #China #coronavirus #world #World News

