Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 09:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China repeats call for restraint as North Korea tensions build

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui told reporters tensions have somewhat risen over North Korea but the overall situation has not deviated from a track of dialogue and consultation.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China repeated its call for restraint and compromise on Thursday amid growing tensions in the Korean Peninsula, as renewed provocations from Pyongyang stoke fears it will break off talks with Washington and conduct a major weapons test.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui told reporters tensions have somewhat risen over North Korea but the overall situation has not deviated from a track of dialogue and consultation.

"We hope that the concerned parties will practice restraint and meet each other halfway, and work through dialogue to realise positive interactions and quickly find a meeting point to find a resolution," Luo said.

Close

The comments come as the U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun is set to arrive in the Chinese capital on Thursday for talks.

related news

Pyongyang has conducted a series of weapons tests and waged a war of words with U.S. President Donald Trump in recent weeks, stoking fears the two countries could return to a collision course.

Luo on Thursday touted China and Russia's joint United Nations Security Council resolution calling for removal of some sanctions against Pyongyang as the best proposal to resolve the current standoff. He said he will meet with U.S. officials to discuss North Korea issues.

Washington has opposed any removal of sanctions against Pyongyang, however, and has veto power in the 15-member Security Council. It's unclear when or if the draft resolution will be put to a vote.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 09:05 am

tags #China #Korea peninsula #North Korea #Washington #World News

