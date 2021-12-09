MARKET NEWS

China removes 106 apps from app stores citing privacy violations

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has removed 106 apps from Chinese app stores including movie review app Douban, karaoke app Changba, and phone reseller Aihuishou, the regulator announced on Thursday, citing violations of privacy law.

Reuters
December 09, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
Tags: #App #China #privacy violations #World News
first published: Dec 9, 2021 02:32 pm

