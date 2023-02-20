 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China rejects US claim it may arm Russia

Feb 20, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Beijing was now "considering providing lethal support" to Moscow ranging "from ammunition to the weapons themselves".

"It is the United States and not China that is endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield," China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday, when asked about the US claims. (File image: ANI)

Beijing strongly denied on Monday US claims that China was considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine, as it reiterated a call for dialogue to end the conflict.

"It is the United States and not China that is endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield," China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday, when asked about the US claims.

"We urge the United States to earnestly reflect on its own actions, and do more to alleviate the situation, promote peace and dialogue, and stop shifting blame and spreading false information," Wang told a regular briefing.