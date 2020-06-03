App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China rejects report that it delayed COVID-19 information sharing with WHO

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing in response to a question about the report by the Associated Press, which said the WHO was frustrated by significant delays in information sharing by Beijing as the coronavirus outbreak took hold in China in January.

Representative Image
Representative Image

China said on Wednesday a news report that said it delayed sharing COVID-19 information with the World Health Organization (WHO) is totally untrue.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing in response to a question about the report by the Associated Press, which said the WHO was frustrated by significant delays in information sharing by Beijing as the coronavirus outbreak took hold in China in January.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #WHO #World News

