Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China rejects Foxconn's request to resume production in key Shenzhen plant: Source

Authorities in the manufacturing hub of Shenzhen will check the plant again later this week to ensure virus control measures are properly in place, the person said, adding that employees there were told not to return to work on Tuesday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Taiwan's Foxconn was not allowed to resume production in its plant in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen that had been shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Authorities in the manufacturing hub of Shenzhen will check the plant again later this week to ensure virus control measures are properly in place, the person said, adding that employees there were told not to return to work on Tuesday.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, makes electronic devices for global vendors including Apple.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #China #Foxconn #Shenzhen plant #World News

