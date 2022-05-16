China regulator says Tesla recalling 107,293 China-made Model 3, Model Y vehicles

Representative image

China's market regulatory agency said on Monday that Tesla Inc is recalling 107,293 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles due to overheating that may cause the centre touchscreen display to malfunction, among other issues.

The overheating could also lead to other malfunctions, including windshield settings and gear displays, according to a statement published by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).





