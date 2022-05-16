English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China regulator says Tesla recalling 107,293 China-made Model 3, Model Y vehicles

    The overheating could also lead to other malfunctions, including windshield settings and gear displays, according to a statement published by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

    Reuters
    May 16, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    China's market regulatory agency said on Monday that Tesla Inc is recalling 107,293 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles due to overheating that may cause the centre touchscreen display to malfunction, among other issues.

    The overheating could also lead to other malfunctions, including windshield settings and gear displays, according to a statement published by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #China #Tesla #World News
    first published: May 16, 2022 02:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.