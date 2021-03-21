English
China reaches 70 million COVID-19 vaccinations: Report

China last reported four new COVID-19 cases on March 19, all of which were imported from abroad.

Reuters
March 21, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST
In India, Rs 250 per vaccine dose is charged at private facilities (File image: AP)

China has administered 70 million COVID-19 vaccinations as of March 20, state media CGTN reported on Saturday citing the national health commission.

TAGS: #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #vaccine #World News
first published: Mar 21, 2021 08:18 am

