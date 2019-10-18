App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China Q3 GDP grows 6% YoY, slowest in 27 years

Friday's data marked a further loss of momentum for the economy from the second quarter's 6.2% growth, likely raising expectations that Beijing needs to roll out more measures to ward off a sharper slowdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

China's economic growth slowed more than expected to 6% year-on-year in the third quarter, the weakest pace in at least 27-1/2 years, as demand at home and abroad faltered amid a bruising Sino-U.S. trade war.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 6.1% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier.

The government is targeting growth of 6-6.5% this year.

China's trading partners and investors are closely watching the health of the world's second-largest economy as the trade war with the United States fuels fears about a global recession.

With Reuters inputs

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 08:05 am

#China #GDP #Q3 #trade war #US #World News

