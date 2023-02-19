 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China providing 'lethal support' to Russia in war against Ukraine will have 'serious consequences' on bilateral ties with US: Blinken

PTI
Feb 19, 2023 / 11:57 PM IST

"There were concerns that China was considering providing lethal support to Russia in its war against Ukraine. I was able to share with him (Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party's senior-most foreign policy official), as President Biden had shared with President Xi, the serious consequences that would have for our relationship," Blinken said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned China that providing 'lethal support' for Russia's war against Ukraine will have "serious consequences" on bilateral ties between the two countries and condemned Beijing's balloon incursion, saying it "must never happen again".

Blinken and Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party's senior-most foreign policy official, held hourlong talks in Munich on Saturday, where they were attending an international security conference, according to the US State Department.

The two high-profile diplomats met in their first high-level contact since the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon a fortnight ago.

"I made very clear to him that China sending a surveillance balloon over the US, in violation of our sovereignty, in violation of international law, was unacceptable, and must never happen again," Blinken told CBS News in an interview.