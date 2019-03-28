App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 08:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

China protecting violent Islamic terror groups from UN sanctions: Mike Pompeo

He was apparently referring to China blocking a proposal to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar a 'global terrorist' at the UN Security Council (UNSC) earlier this month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

China abuses over a million Muslims at home, but "protects" violent Islamic terror groups from UN sanctions, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

He was apparently referring to China blocking a proposal to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar a 'global terrorist' at the UN Security Council (UNSC) earlier this month.

“The world cannot afford China's shameful hypocrisy toward Muslims. On one hand, China abuses more than a million Muslims at home, but on the other it protects violent Islamic terrorist groups from sanctions at the UN,” Pompeo said in a tweet Wednesday, without mentioning the JeM or the outfit's chief.

The US along with Britain and France had moved a resolution in the UNSC to designate Azhar a "global terrorist" following the February 14 Pulwama attack, but China blocked it.

related news

China put a hold on the resolution arguing that it needs more time to study it. Every member of the UNSC, except China, had supported the US move.

The JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

China, Pompeo alleged, has detained more than one million Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and other Muslim minorities in internment camps in Xinjiang since April 2017.

“The US stands with them and their family members. China must release all those arbitrarily detained and end its repression,” he said.

On Wednesday, Pompeo met with survivors and family members of China's “campaign of repression and mass detention” against the minority groups in Xinjiang.

“I call on China to end these counterproductive policies and release all arbitrarily detained,” he said.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 07:45 am

tags #China #Mike Pompeo #UN #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants: Indian Accent is Top Eatery in India, Gagg ...

Its a Bird...Its an 'Air Train': Delhi's IGI Airport Soon to Get Inter ...

The Right Stand: Is Mission Shakti, For Votes or For India?

Viewpoint: What Holds The Edge- 'Mission Shakti' or Rahul's 'NYAY' Inc ...

Boeing Unveils 737 Max 8 Flight System's Fix 18 Days After Ethiopian A ...

Martial Arts Fighter, Bhojpuri Debut & Dream Role: Lucknow Man, Gang A ...

IPL 2019 | Ashwin's Mankad of Buttler Not in Right Spirit: MCC

After Pramod Sawant Drops Deputy, Goa Ministers Skip ex-MGP Member's S ...

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Picture With This Mystery Man is Breaking ...

What happens if there is another terror attack before the Lok Sabha el ...

Raghuram Rajan questions Narendra Modi's minimum government,maximum go ...

Mission Shakti: By adding anti-satellite weapon to arsenal, India has ...

General elections 2019: Congress' income scheme is a political necessi ...

Political ad spend on Facebook rises to over Rs 8 crore; BJP supporter ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be in red on negative g ...

RBI likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps, says Goldman Sachs

Top brokerage calls for Thursday: HSBC bearish on Lupin; Emkay cuts M& ...

From April 1, shares can be transferred in demat form only, says Sebi

Rahul Gandhi's Minimum Income Guarantee scheme: Theoretically good, bu ...

Donald Trump tells Russia 'to get out' of Venezuela, warns of sending ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL leaked with 64 GB storage, Iris colour op ...

Congress yet to take call on AAP alliance: Divided Delhi unit, compuls ...

India Open 2019: Journeyman Subhankar Dey revels in giant-killing act ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Small-budget films must look to OTT platforms ...

Notebook: Salman Khan's special screening attracted all his well wishe ...

Is Vidya Balan playing Mayawati on the silver screen?

NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!

Salman Khan and Salim Khan spotted at Notebook's special screening!

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalle ...

Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes rep ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Andre Russell, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa star ...

Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.