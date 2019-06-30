App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

China promises to ease foreign access to gas, call centers

The latest measures also promise more foreign access to some businesses in agriculture and mining.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China's government has promised to ease restrictions on foreign investment in gas pipelines, call centers and some other businesses in its latest market-opening measures.

June 30 Cabinet announcement adds to a series of such measures announced amid trade tensions with Washington, though none directly addresses American complaints about Beijing's technology ambitions and controls on foreign companies.

The ruling Communist Party has announced a series of market-opening measures over the past 18 months as part of efforts to make China's state-dominated economy more productive.

Foreign business groups welcome the changes but say many have little effect so far on foreign companies.

First Published on Jun 30, 2019 04:02 pm

tags #world

