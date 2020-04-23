App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China President Xi Jinping says to boost investments, employment

The official Xinhua news agency reported that Xi, speaking during a visit to northwestern Shaanxi province, said the long-term trend of improvement in the Chinese economy has not changed but said Beijing will take steps to boost the real economy, especially the manufacturing sector.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China will step up investment in various sectors including 5G, artificial intelligence, transport and energy and boost employment, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, as the world's second-largest economy reels from the coronavirus epidemic.

Xi said Beijing will focus on the employment of college graduates, migrant workers and retired veterans and boost employment and entrepreneurship via multiple channels.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

