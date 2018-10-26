China police report 14 injured in kindergarten knife attack

Chinese police report 14 children have been injured in an attack by a knife-wielding assailant at a kindergarten in the western city of Chongqing.

The report posted on the police force's microblog said the early Friday morning assault at the Xinshiji Kindergarten was carried out by a 39-year-old woman identified only by her surname, Liu.

China has suffered a number of such incidents in recent years, blamed largely on the mentally ill or people bearing grudges.