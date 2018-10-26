App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 11:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

China police report 14 injured in kindergarten knife attack

The report posted on the police force's microblog said the early Friday morning assault at the Xinshiji Kindergarten was carried out by a 39-year-old woman identified only by her surname, Liu.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese police report 14 children have been injured in an attack by a knife-wielding assailant at a kindergarten in the western city of Chongqing.

The report posted on the police force's microblog said the early Friday morning assault at the Xinshiji Kindergarten was carried out by a 39-year-old woman identified only by her surname, Liu.

China has suffered a number of such incidents in recent years, blamed largely on the mentally ill or people bearing grudges.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 11:15 am

tags #China #World News

