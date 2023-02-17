 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China poised to appoint new chiefs at banking, market regulators

Feb 17, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

Yi Huiman, the current chairman at the China Securities Regulatory Commission, is likely to be appointed to the same post at the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, putting him in the middle of a fraught balancing act to revive Asia’s largest economy while containing growing strains in the $60 trillion financial industry.

China is poised to name regulatory veterans known for their strict campaigns against financial wrongdoing as new chiefs of the country’s banking and securities watchdogs, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The appointments, which are typically announced around the annual legislative meeting in early March, could still be subject to change, the person said. Representatives from the CSRC, the CBIRC and the Shanghai government didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

The potential shifts come as Beijing is pushing for a consumption-led economic recovery after bruising years of Covid Zero policies and a broad crackdown on private businesses across technology, education and real estate. President Xi Jinping has stressed the need to safeguard financial system this year, especially preventing systemic risks that could stem from the embattled property sector, according to an article published Wednesday in the Communist Party’s Qiushi magazine.