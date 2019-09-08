App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

China plans to invest $1 billion in Pakistan development projects

Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partner and have always firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China is planning to invest $1 billion in development projects in Pakistan, Beijing's envoy here has said, as the two all-weather allies seek to further boost bilateral ties.

Talking to a delegation at the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) in Islamabad, China's Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said that the pace of development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is satisfactory.

The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Close

Beijing has planned to invest $1 billion in development projects in Islamabad, he said.

related news

Yao said that that the second phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) will be finalised in October after which 90 percent of Pakistani exports including agricultural products and seafood will attract a zero percent duty.

"Market access will increase Pakistan's exports by $500 million, which will reduce the disparity between bilateral trade," said Yao.

Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partner and have always firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 8, 2019 02:42 pm

tags #world

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.