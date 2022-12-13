 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World

China plans over $143 billion push to boost domestic chips, compete with US: Sources

Reuters
Dec 13, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Beijing plans to roll out one of its biggest fiscal incentive packages over five years, mainly as subsidies and tax credits to bolster semiconductor production and research activities at home, said the sources.

Chip

China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step towards self sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances.

The plan, which according to the sources could be implemented as soon as the first quarter of next year, has not been reported before.

The majority of the financial assistance would be used to subsidise the purchases of domestic semiconductor equipment by Chinese firms, mainly semiconductor fabrication plants, or fabs, said two of the sources.

Such companies would be entitled to a 20% subsidy on the cost of purchases, the three sources said.

China has a stated policy priority to develop an independent chip industry.