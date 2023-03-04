 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

China parliament to review state entity reform plan, Legislative Law

Reuters
Mar 04, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

The annual meeting of China's legislature, to open on Sunday and conclude on the morning of March 13, will also review a series of reports including the premier's government work report, parliament spokesman Wang Chao told a news conference.

Representative

China's National People's Congress (NPC) will deliberate on a plan to reform institutions under the State Council, or cabinet, and review draft amendments to the Legislation Law, an NPC spokesman said on Saturday.

The annual meeting of China's legislature, to open on Sunday and conclude on the morning of March 13, will also review a series of reports including the premier's government work report, parliament spokesman Wang Chao told a news conference.

The nearly 3,000 members of the largely rubber-stamp parliament will additionally elect and endorse a new line-up of top government officials to be led by a new premier for the next five years.

Xi Jinping is widely expected to secure his third five-year term as president.