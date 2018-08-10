App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 10:15 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China paper says trade frictions caused by waning US dominance

The move was the latest round in escalating tit-for-tat trade tensions between the two countries, with US President Donald Trump aiming to pressure Beijing into making concessions.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Growing trade tensions between the United States and China are motivated by fears that China is now the top challenger to Washington's global hegemony, the official Communist Party newspaper The People's Daily said on Friday.

China said this week that it would slap additional 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion worth of US  imports in retaliation against levies on Chinese goods imposed by the United States.

The move was the latest round in escalating tit-for-tat trade tensions between the two countries, with US President Donald Trump aiming to pressure Beijing into making concessions.

But the People's Daily said in an editorial that China's rapid economic growth and its position at the centre stage of global trade is the "fundamental fact" that should be considered when looking at frictions between the world's two biggest economies, with Beijing emerging as an "unprecedented opponent" for the United States.

related news

"No matter what China does, in the eyes of the United States, China's development has already 'damaged the supremacy of the United States'," the People's Daily said.

"Against this kind of 'opponent', the United States must adopt two methods - first, use the opponent to encourage itself and exhort mass political support for 'making America great again,' and second, curb the opponent's supremacy at every level," it added.

The editorial was responding to claims the tough trade measures implemented by the United States were provoked by China's "strategic overconfidence".

Sources close to the government told Reuters that frictions with the United States were causing rifts within China's Communist Party, with some critics saying that an overly nationalistic Chinese stance may have hardened the U.S. position.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 10:12 am

tags #China #United States #World News

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.