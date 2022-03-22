English
    China, Pakistan share concern about sanctions on Russia, China says

    Old allies China and Pakistan have refrained from condemning Russia over its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, unlike Western countries that have imposed unprecedented financial and corporate sanctions in response to what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation".

    Reuters
    March 22, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

    China and Pakistan share concern about "spill-over effects of unilateral sanctions" on Russia over its war against Ukraine and called for a ceasefire and diplomatic resolution of the crisis, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

    "Both expressed concerns about the spill-over effects of unilateral sanctions," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement following a meeting on Monday in Pakistan between the neighbours' foreign ministers.

    "Both called for a ceasefire through diplomatic dialogue and hope that based on the principle of indivisible security, a fundamental solution to the Ukraine problem can be found, the Chinese ministry said.

    Pakistan's foreign ministry also issued a statement on the talks in Islamabad, echoing the call for a ceasefire, but it did not mention concern about sanctions.
    Reuters
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 01:19 pm
