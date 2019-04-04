App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 10:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

China outlines fresh tax cuts to lift economy

With growth at a two-decade low and the economy struggling under the weight of the US trade row and a soft global outlook, leaders are looking to grease the cogs by getting the country's vast army of consumers to start spending.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

China has unveiled tens of billions of dollars worth of tax and fee cuts as part of a drive to kickstart the stuttering economy, extending pledges worth USD 300 billion announced last month.

With growth at a two-decade low and the economy struggling under the weight of the US trade row and a soft global outlook, leaders are looking to grease the cogs by getting the country's vast army of consumers to start spending.

The State Council, or cabinet, said late Wednesday it would reduce electricity and internet costs, port and railway charges and a variety of fees for individuals and businesses to cut their annual burdens by about 300 billion yuan (USD 45 billion).

For businesses, the government will lower average electricity fees by 10 percent and cut broadband fees for small- and medium-sized businesses by 15 percent, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

related news

It will also cut trademark registration fees, the State Council said.

For individuals, China will cut a variety of bureaucratic red tape, like fees on postal imports, real estate registration, passport issuance and mobile internet rates.

"Tax and fee cuts are our key measures to tackle the downward economic pressure this year," said Premier Li Keqiang, according to Xinhua.

The announcement follows promises last month to cut company taxes and employer social insurance contributions by nearly two trillion yuan (USD 298 billion), with the first batch of cuts kicking in April 1.

The meeting Wednesday also outlined new draft amendments to beef up the foreign investment law passed last month, with a provision for "non-discrimination" in administrative licensing as well as measures to improve the protection of trademarks.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 10:37 am

tags #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Mi Fan Festival 2019 Begins: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Mi So ...

Premier League: Manchester City Beat Cardiff Comfortably to Hold Reign ...

Son of Ex-JD(U) Leader Abducted for Ransom in Bihar, Found Dead

SSC CHSL 2019: Online Application to Close Tomorrow; Steps, Direct Lin ...

6-yr-old Boy’s Mutilated Body Found in Gurugram After Kabaddi Fight; ...

Premier League: Hudson-Odoi Impresses As Chelsea Beat Brighton to Boos ...

Volkswagen Group to Merge All Three Passenger Car Entities in India

Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: Style Evolution of the Superhero Over ...

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Guinness World Record by Hitting Fast ...

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Welfare economics trumps market economics

RBI may cut rates by 25 basis points on April 4: CNBC-TV18 poll

Congress manifesto: Education, Science and Technology have long been t ...

GST postscript: The interplay between related party transactions and t ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex in red, Nifty hovers around 11,600 ahead ...

Asian shares near 8-month highs, eyes on US-China talks

Politics and policy easing to hurt Indian rupee: Reuters poll

Amara Raja Batteries rises 4% after it ends 22-year partnership with J ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: As BJP faces ally IPFT in Tripura, Congress c ...

RBI Monetary Policy 2019 LIVE Updates: Central bank likely to cut repo ...

Monsoon in India to be 'below normal' this year due to moderate El Nin ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Omung Kumar on PM Narendra Modi biopic: People release films on festiv ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Facebook users' data exposed for an unknown period of time on Amazon p ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan bows down to Sivaji Ganesan, calls ...

Robert Downey Jr may face health issues this year, predict the stars

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Game Of Thrones: A dummy's guide to HBO's hit show before Season 8 dro ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone looks unrecognisable as she wears her look ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.