Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

China orders halt to baby gene-editing activities: state TV

The experiment, which was led by Chinese scientist He Jiankui, claims to have altered the DNA of twin girls born a few weeks ago to prevent them from contracting HIV.

China's science ministry has ordered that people involved in the controversial baby gene-editing experiment halt their activities, a government official told state media.

The ministry "firmly opposes the baby gene-editing incident and has already demanded that the relevant organisation suspend the scientific activities of relevant personnel," a ministry official said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The National Health Commission is investigating the claims.

The experiment "seriously violates" China's laws, regulations, and ethical standards if it indeed occurred as reported by media," said Zeng Yixin, vice minister of the National Health Commission, in an interview with CCTV published on its website on November 29.

His experiment has also prompted criticism from the international and domestic scientific community, with some denouncing it as premature and dangerous.
