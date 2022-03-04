China one of the best performers in curbing COVID pandemic: Official

(Image: Reuters)

China on Friday claimed that it is one of the best performers in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic and attributed the success to its stringent zero-case policy of restricting national and international travel with proactive local lockdowns wherever the virus surfaced.

China’s dynamic zero-COVID approach has worked in the country’s context, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for National People’s Congress, the country’s Parliament told a media briefing ahead of its annual session on Saturday.

It is the right way to go and the results are good, Zhang said, adding that all the figures, such as the number of infections and fatalities and the economic data, show that China is one of the countries in the world that is the most successful in curbing the pandemic.

The coronavirus which emerged first in the country’s central Wuhan city in December 2019 spread across the world emerging as the most deadly virus of the century claiming over six million lives with millions infected.

On Friday, the Chinese National Health Commission said the Chinese mainland reported 61 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

China has so far reported 110,258 cases since the outbreak and there were 3,304 patients still under treatment as of Thursday and 4,636 patients died so far.