China on track to zip past Japan to be world's biggest car exporter

China is on course to overtake Japan as the world’s largest car exporter, riding on its growing manufacturing and technological heft of home-grown electric vehicle (EV) makers, the South China Morning Post has said.

China emerged as the world’s second-largest vehicle exporter after overtaking Germany in 2022. It shipped 3.11 million units—2.53 million cars and 580,000 commercial vehicles—during the year, an increase of 54.4 percent from 2021, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Also Read: From disciplinarian to cheerleader: Why China is changing its tone on business

In the first 11 months of 2022, foreign car brands still accounted for 50.8 percent of the market, according to data from CAAM. However, in the EV segment, Chinese brands enjoyed an 84.7 percent share in the same period.

“Rising exports are a clear sign that Chinese carmakers’ development and manufacturing capabilities have largely improved following four decades of efforts,” the report quoted Chen Jinzhu, CEO of consultancy Shanghai Mingliang Auto Service, as saying. ''Chinese companies like BYD and Geely will become strong contenders in the global automotive market.'' Related stories US-China trade war: Biden administration may block investments to high-tech Chinese sectors: Report

More than 50 smallcaps fall 10-26% in this week's market carnage

Memorable Budget speeches: 5 times finance ministers quoted poets and writers China is closing in on Japan’s export volume, which recorded flat overseas car sales last year. In 2021, Japan exported 3.82 million cars, and it is expected to post a year-on-year decline once the full-year results are tallied.

Moneycontrol News