    China on track to zip past Japan to be world's biggest car exporter

    China overtook Germany in 2022 to emerge as the world’s second-largest vehicle exporter by shipping 3.11 million cars

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
    Representative image

    China is on course to overtake Japan as the world’s largest car exporter, riding on its growing manufacturing and technological heft of home-grown electric vehicle (EV) makers, the South China Morning Post has said.

    China emerged as the world’s second-largest vehicle exporter after overtaking Germany in 2022. It shipped 3.11 million units—2.53 million cars and 580,000 commercial vehicles—during the year, an increase of 54.4 percent from 2021, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

    In the first 11 months of 2022, foreign car brands still accounted for 50.8 percent of the market, according to data from CAAM. However, in the EV segment, Chinese brands enjoyed an 84.7 percent share in the same period.