China names Pan Gongsheng as new Central Bank Governor to revive economy

Pan, 60, was appointed by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress on Tuesday, replacing Yi Gang, who has reached the official retirement age of 65 for minister-level officials, according to state media. A former deputy at the People’s Bank of China, Pan had already been named the Communist Party secretary at the PBOC earlier in July, putting him in one of the two top slots at the bank.

Pan is a long-time central banker. He joined the PBOC in 2012 after previous stints in senior positions at state banks including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. His move to the top of the PBOC signals that Beijing is prioritizing policy continuity at a time when the economic recovery is losing momentum and officials are grappling with various ways to boost confidence.

Since his appointment as party secretary at the PBOC, Pan has held several meetings with visiting central bankers, including South Korea’s Rhee Chang-yong, and attended a central bank governors conference between China, Japan and South Korea in July. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen referred to Pan as “acting governor” when she met with him during her Beijing trip recently.

His appointment marks the first time since 2018 that the top two positions at the PBOC — governor and Communist Party secretary — will be held by one person, potentially streamlining decision-making at the very top. Former governor Zhou Xiaochuan held both posts until his departure in 2018 when Yi Gang was named governor and Guo Shuqing held the position of party chief.

Pan exited the Communist Party’s elite Central Committee late last year, which some analysts at the time thought was a signal he was on his way out. Without that senior role in the party, there are questions over the central bank’s influence, given the Communist Party’s increasing control over the financial sector under President Xi Jinping.

Unlike the US Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe, the PBOC is not independent. It answers the State Council, China’s cabinet led by Premier Li Qiang, and needs approval before making major policy decisions such as setting interest rates or managing the currency.

In addition to being deputy governor, Pan was also head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange since 2016, the regulator that oversees the country’s $3 trillion in foreign reserves. That experience will stand him in good stead as the PBOC seeks to stabilize the currency amid heightened investor uncertainty. The yuan is down almost 4% against the dollar this year, among the worst performers in Asia.

Top of Pan’s priorities will be steering the economy through its current downturn, which is weighing on financial markets and worrying businesses. Investors have been clamouring for more monetary stimulus since interest rates were cut in June, though the central bank under Yi has taken a cautious approach, focusing on curbing financial risks.

Key to the economy’s recovery is a rebound in the property market, which remains in a slump after more than two years of restrictions to curb the sector. Pan is seen as more hawkish on property regulation, although the Communist Party’s Politburo on Monday signalled a shift in stance, hinting at likely easing in policies in coming months.