you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 07:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China must improve core technology innovation, says Xi Jinping

The country should have a sense of urgency as it works to boost China's technology innovation capabilities, the group said, according to a readout after the meeting, Xinhua news agency reported.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China must improve its core technology innovation, President Xi Jinping told a top government decision-making body on Friday, saying it was key to national security and high-quality economic development.

The group said China will step up intellectual property rights protection and seek expanded opening up in the science and technology sector, according to the report.

China and the United States are locked in a heated trade dispute, with the US pressuring Beijing to make major changes to its trade, technology transfer and industrial subsidy policies.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 07:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #World News #Xi Jinping

