    China Mobile explores acquiring Hong Kong telecom firm HKBN

    Reuters
    April 18, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
    State-owned China Mobile Ltd is exploring a potential buyout of Hong Kong's leading telecoms company HKBN Ltd, which is currently valued at $1 billion, four people with knowledge of the matter said.

    China Mobile in recent weeks sent a request for proposal (RFP) to a small group of banks to advise on acquiring and taking-private the Hong Kong telecom provider, which offers services including broadband and Wi-Fi management, said the people.

    The Beijing-based company is still receiving pitches from investment banks and has yet to decide on making a formal offer, said the people, declining to be identified as the information is confidential.

    HKBN had a market value of HK$7.94 billion ($1.01 billion) as of Tuesday morning's market close.

    Bidders are generally expected to offer a premium to the company’s current trading share price.

    China Mobile and HKBN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Reuters
