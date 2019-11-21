China may reach 'Phase One' trade deal with US this year: State economist

The Hong Kong issue is definitely a negative factor in U.S.-China trade talks, Zhang told reporters on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing.
A "Phase One" trade deal with the United States is likely to be reached this year if there is "no disturbance", Zhang Yansheng, the principal researcher of the state-affiliated think tank China Center for International Economic Exchanges said on Thursday.The Hong Kong issue is definitely a negative factor in U.S.-China trade talks, Zhang told reporters on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 09:56 am