China manufacturing activity rebounds in January

AFP
Jan 31, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) -- a key gauge of factory output in the world's second-largest economy -- rose to 50.1 this month, from 47.0 in December, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's factory activity expanded in January after four months of contraction, official data showed Tuesday, as its economy rebounded following the relaxation of strict Covid-19 curbs.

The figures bucked a downward trend since September and broke into expansion territory of above 50 points.

The non-manufacturing PMI, which includes the services and construction sector, stood at 54.4 in January, up from 41.6 in December.