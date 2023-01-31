China manufacturing activity rebounds in January

China's factory activity expanded in January after four months of contraction, official data showed Tuesday, as its economy rebounded following the relaxation of strict Covid-19 curbs.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) -- a key gauge of factory output in the world's second-largest economy -- rose to 50.1 this month, from 47.0 in December, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figures bucked a downward trend since September and broke into expansion territory of above 50 points.

The non-manufacturing PMI, which includes the services and construction sector, stood at 54.4 in January, up from 41.6 in December.

Beijing last month abruptly dropped its strict zero-Covid policy, which had mandated strict lockdowns, sparking protests and hammering business. The country's economy grew just three percent last year -- its slowest pace in four decades excluding pandemic-hit 2020 -- as Covid restrictions and a crisis in the property market hampered growth.

AFP