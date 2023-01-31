English
    China manufacturing activity rebounds in January

    AFP
    January 31, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST
    China's factory activity expanded in January after four months of contraction, official data showed Tuesday, as its economy rebounded following the relaxation of strict Covid-19 curbs.

    The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) -- a key gauge of factory output in the world's second-largest economy -- rose to 50.1 this month, from 47.0 in December, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

    The figures bucked a downward trend since September and broke into expansion territory of above 50 points.

    The non-manufacturing PMI, which includes the services and construction sector, stood at 54.4 in January, up from 41.6 in December.